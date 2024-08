Even if Kylian Mbappe had not completed his long-awaited move to Real Madrid this summer, the club would still be widely tipped to retain La Liga.

So with the French superstar joining the likes of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, Madrid seems almost certain to continue dominating Spanish soccer ahead of rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Mbappe made his Real Madrid debut on Wednesday and started as he means to go on, scoring and lifting the UEFA Super Cup in a 2-0 win over Atalanta.