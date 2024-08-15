The Taylor Swift craze surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning season helped fuel a 30% increase in the fan base, said Clark Hunt, the team’s chief executive officer.

Swift became a fixture at Chiefs games last year after she began dating Travis Kelce, a tight end on the team. The pop megastar’s presence at Arrowhead Stadium, which started at a game against the Chicago Bears in September, confirmed their relationship and sparked a media frenzy.

"I always want to point out how happy I am for Taylor and Travis in the relationship. I’ve seen them together and they make a make a fantastic couple,” Hunt said in an interview at his office in Dallas. At the same time, "the knock-on effect has been amazing, the growth in our female fan base has been amazing over the last year.”