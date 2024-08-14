Aryna Sabalenka detailed her current tennis philosophy on Tuesday, with the three-time Cincinnati Masters semifinalist revealing she's quick to forget about her losses.

"Every week is a new tournament," the two-time Australian Open champion said as she prepared for a second-round start after a bye at the Cincinnati Open, the last big test before the Aug. 26 start of the U.S. Open.

"It's good to have a short memory. That helps to keep things moving and working hard and improving."

The third seed reached the semis at the U.S. Midwest venue at the previous two editions as well as in 2018.

She's hoping to soon start improving that record as she comes back from the shoulder injury that forced her to skip Wimbledon.

"Every loss is extra motivation to work hard and improve things — just to keep going," she said.

"If you're fighting every point and giving all you have in practice and matches you'll have your opportunities. You just have to use them."

Sabalenka said that her tennis also proves to be a welcome contrast to real life. The 25-year-old has faced tragedy over the years, losing her father as well as a former boyfriend who fell to his death from a Miami high-rise this year.

Meanwhile, the world No. 3 is determined to improve her Cincinnati record.

"I'm trying to figure out what I need to do to get to the finals. But I don't want to focus on that," she said.

"I want to take things step by step and try to bring my best tennis every time I'm on the court. If I do that, then I will be able to get that semifinal win."