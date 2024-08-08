Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka advanced to the second round of the WTA Toronto tournament on Wednesday with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

The four-time Grand Slam champion needed only 72 minutes to eliminate ninth-seeded Jabeur and collect her fifth triumph this year over a player ranked in the top 20 in her return from maternity leave.

Osaka has won all seven of her WTA titles on hard courts, including the 2018 and 2020 U.S. Open and 2019 and 2021 Australian Open crowns, and hopes to add the U.S. Open hard court tuneup to the list.