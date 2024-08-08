Japan’s ongoing tourism boom has resulted in a year-round influx of people interested in experiencing the country’s national sport.

Sumo’s current popularity, however, makes it extremely difficult, if not impossible, to acquire tickets, with a bimonthly schedule limiting tournament action in Tokyo to just six weeks out of 52 each year.

The capital city is a top destination on most tourist itineraries, but Tokyo's January, May, and September tournaments fall outside of the peak tourism seasons of early spring and summer. The result is a lot of disappointed travelers.