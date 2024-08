Kei Nishikori staged a 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 comeback over Alex Michelsen on Tuesday to earn his first victory at an ATP Masters match in three years.

The 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, who has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons, turned the tide at the Montreal Masters as he put out the 55th-ranked American teenager, who played last month's Newport grass final.

The tournament lost another big name Tuesday when Canadian Milos Raonic withdrew an hour before his opening match with a shoulder injury.