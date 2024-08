The last Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament to be held in the steamy Dolphins Arena is in the books.

Starting in 2025, the July meet will be hosted at the city’s brand new (and hopefully better air-conditioned) IG Arena.

Nagoya may be in the rearview mirror, but unfortunately for many of the sport’s top wrestlers, there is no break from the oppressive heat and humidity just yet, as the most grueling regional tour on the sumo calendar gets underway this weekend.