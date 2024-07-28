The Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament, which at one point was threatening to turn into a procession, produced some unexpected drama over the final five days, before finishing with Terunofuji hoisting a milestone 10th Emperor’s Cup.

Thanks to a series of stumbles by the previously imperious yokozuna, the destination of the title was not decided until a playoff in the tournament’s final bout.

Terunofuji had looked to be on course for a first perfect 15-0 championship since November 2021 before rising star Onosato produced a perfectly timed pivot on day 11 and sent the veteran crashing to the clay.