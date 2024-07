Rafael Nadal will bid farewell to the Olympics on the clay courts of Roland Garros — scene of his greatest moments — as Novak Djokovic attempts to prevent the sun from setting on tennis' golden generation.

Nadal has won 14 of his 22 Grand Slam titles in Paris but at 38 time is ticking for the Spaniard, who last month suffered his earliest exit from the French Open.

Battered by exhausting, careerlong battles with injuries, former world No. 1 Nadal has seen his ranking slump to 161.