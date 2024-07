Xander Schauffele said a "sense of calm" helped him win the British Open on Sunday as the American claimed his second major just two months after triumphing at the PGA Championship.

The 30-year-old Californian delivered a faultless, zen-like 6-under par final round at Royal Troon to emerge from a congested leaderboard and clinch the Claret Jug.

Schauffele finished on 9-under par for the championship, two shots ahead of England's Justin Rose and Billy Horschel of the USA.