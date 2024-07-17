The search for the next England manager kicked off on Tuesday with plenty of names and no shortage of speculation about who might replace Gareth Southgate in one of the hottest seats in soccer.

Southgate, in charge since 2016, announced his departure less than 48 hours after England's second successive European Championship final defeat, this time a shattering 2-1 loss to Spain in Berlin on Sunday.

The news came as no great surprise and turned the spotlight immediately to the future, and whether England should look for another homegrown replacement or seek a standout successor from further afield.