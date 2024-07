Rafael Nadal returned to competition for the first time since his early French Open exit on Monday, teaming up with Casper Ruud for a doubles win in Bastad, Sweden.

It was Nadal's first match since the 38-year-old fell to Alexander Zverev in the opening round at Roland Garros on May 27 as he prepares for the Paris Olympics.

The Spaniard and Ruud, 25, won 6-1, 6-4 in the rain-interrupted clay-court match against second seeds Guido Andreozzi of Argentina and Miguel Reyes-Varela of Mexico.