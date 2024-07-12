Summer Basho champion Onosato is undoubtedly the main attraction for the upcoming Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament.

The 24-year-old former amateur yokozuna has been on fire since turning pro 14 months ago and already stands on the verge of promotion to sumo’s second-highest rank.

Though little has been said publicly about Onosato’s chances of making ozeki, a second straight championship for the Nishonoseki stable man would make the pressure to promote him virtually irresistible for the Japan Sumo Association.