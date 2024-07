Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev set up a Wimbledon semifinal repeat on Tuesday as Donna Vekic ended the magical run of New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun.

Alcaraz battled back from a set down to defeat Tommy Paul 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 while Medvedev stunned world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who suffered a mid-match health scare, 6-7 (7), 6-4, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3.

Vekic recovered to defeat Sun 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal, where she will take on Italian late bloomer Jasmine Paolini, who swept past Emma Navarro 6-2, 6-1.