Mercedes has won more races over the last two grand prix weekends than in the last two years, and team boss Toto Wolff said the turnaround owed much to a moment when it all just clicked.

The former Formula One champion, winners of an unprecedented eight successive constructors' titles from 2014-2021, took only one win in 2022 and none in 2023 when Red Bull were rampant.

Then victory fell into the lap of George Russell in Austria, after Red Bull's triple champion Max Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris collided, and Lewis Hamilton won his home British GP last Sunday.