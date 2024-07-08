Emma Raducanu defended her controversial decision to withdraw from her mixed doubles match with Andy Murray, which spelled the end of his Wimbledon career, on the eve of her fourth-round singles match against Lulu Sun, which she lost.

Raducanu was scheduled to play with Murray, a former Wimbledon champion, on Saturday, but opted to pull out of the tie due to a stiff wrist.

The 2021 U.S. Open champion wanted to avoid aggravating the problem prior to Sunday's match against Sun, which the New Zealand qualifier won 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 on Centre Court.