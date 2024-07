Iga Swiatek admitted she was running on empty at Wimbledon as the exhausted world No. 1 one suffered a shock third-round defeat against Yulia Putintseva on Saturday.

The top seed's 21-match winning streak came to a stunning end on No. 1 Court as Russian-born Kazakh Putintseva battled to a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Swiatek won a fourth French Open and fifth Grand Slam title last month, but she felt the strain of that clay-court triumph by the time she arrived at the All England Club.