Former coach and captain Hong Myung-bo will return to guide South Korea's national men's soccer team, the governing body said on Sunday, five months after the dismissal of Jurgen Klinsmann.

"We have signed Hong as our next national team head coach," a spokesman for the Korea Football Association (KFA) said, declining to give any details of Hong's contract.

Klinsmann, a World Cup winner as a player in 1990, was dismissed after South Korea's disappointing semifinal exit from the Asian Cup in February.