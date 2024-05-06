Japan's undisputed super-bantamweight world champion Naoya Inoue survived an early scare to stop Mexico's Luis Nery in the sixth round at the Tokyo Dome on Monday and defend his titles.

Fans at the famous venue, which seats more than 45,000, were left stunned when Nery floored the unbeaten "Monster" in the first round with a huge left hand.

But Inoue got up and knocked his Mexican opponent down in the following round and sent him to the canvas again in the fifth before finishing him off with a right hook in the sixth.