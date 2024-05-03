Florida Derby winner Fierceness and Blue Grass Stakes winner Sierra Leone are favored in Saturday's 150th Kentucky Derby, where suspended star trainer Bob Baffert will be absent for a third consecutive year.

Fierceness, priced at 5-2, won the Florida Derby by 13½ lengths but drew post position 17 — the only starting gate at Churchill Downs that has never had a Kentucky Derby winner.

"I'm fine with the post," Fierceness trainer Todd Pletcher said. "There's enough run into the first turn to hopefully establish position."