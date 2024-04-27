Max Muncy hit a three-run home run, right-hander Gavin Stone pitched seven strong innings and Shohei Ohtani hit a solo homer as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 12-2 Friday night.

Will Smith also added a solo homer for the Dodgers, who won the opener of the three-game series to extend their winning streak to five games. Smith had four hits and Muncy had three to lead the Dodgers' 19-hit attack.

Stone (2-1) allowed one run, two hits and two walks while striking out two.