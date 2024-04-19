The National Hockey League's Board of Governors has approved the sale and relocation of the Arizona Coyotes to Utah starting with the 2024-25 season, the league said Thursday.

The deal includes a clause that could ultimately see Arizona get an expansion team if a state-of-the-art facility appropriate for an NHL team is constructed within five years.

The Utah team will be owned and controlled by Smith Entertainment Group — the parent company of the NBA's Utah Jazz — which is led by Ryan and Ashley Smith.