With no true No. 1 wide receiver on the roster, some might have anticipated a more abrasive posture from quarterback Josh Allen as the Bills open offseason workouts.

But as the Bills transform the roster, Allen said he's accepting the unspoken challenge of becoming a better leader.

"It's definitely hard to part ways with a guy that's been very instrumental in our success the last four years," Allen said Thursday of reporting to work without wide receiver Stefon Diggs in tow.