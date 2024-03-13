Al Hilal wrapped up a place in the Asian Champions League semifinals as a 2-0 win over fellow Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad in Jeddah’s King Abdullah Sports City on Tuesday completed a 4-0 aggregate victory.

Yasser Al Shahrani struck in the 61st minute and Malcom added a second goal deep in added time after Al Hilal's goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais had frustrated an Al Ittihad side seeking to overturn a 2-0 first leg deficit.

Al Hilal, winners of the title a record four times, will take on Al Ain in the semifinals next month after the side from the United Arab Emirates eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr on Monday in a penalty shootout in Riyadh.