Excitement is running high among fans of Tehran's two soccer giants before Wednesday's derby between Persepolis and Esteghlal whose long-running rivalry has ignited passions in sports and politics for decades.

The Azadi stadium, which is home to both teams, is one of the largest in the world, and will see its seats packed for the 103rd Tehran Derby.

"It's the most important match. There's a crazy atmosphere, incredible to experience," said Kevin Yamga, the only Frenchman playing in Iran.