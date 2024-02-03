Japan's Miho Takagi was crowned the speed skating World Cup's overall champion in the women's 1,000 meters for the second straight season Friday.

On the opening day of the season's final meet, Takagi crossed the line in 1 minute, 14.19 seconds, beating the Dutch pair of runner-up Femke Kok by 0.88 and Isabel Grevelt by 1.53, for her fourth 1,000 gold of this campaign.

"I am beginning to get a feel for accelerating at the start of the 1,000," Takagi said.

Takagi had already captured her third straight overall title in the 1,500, and is now focused on the world single distance championships, starting from Feb. 15.

"I'm happy to have won the season championship, but now it's about building up for the next thing, where I'll want to peak."

Compatriot Tatsuya Shinhama equaled his best career finish in the men's 1,000 when he was runner-up in 1:08.34, 0.38 behind world record holder Jordan Stolz of the United States. China's Ning Zhongyan was third.