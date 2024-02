Formula One has blocked U.S. outfit Andretti's bid to join the circuit, citing concerns over the team's level of competitiveness, the organization announced Wednesday.

Andretti, headed up by 1978 world champion Mario and his son, former McLaren driver Michael, had applied to become Formula One's 11th team from 2025 or 2026.

"Our assessment process has established that the presence of an 11th team would not, in and of itself, provide value to the championship," Formula One said in a statement.