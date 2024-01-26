Japan's Brave Blossoms will play a test against England in November at Twickenham Stadium, both nations' rugby football unions announced Thursday.

The match, slated for either Nov. 23 or 24, will be Japan's first visit to the west London venue since a 52-13 loss in November 2022. England won the two sides' last match, 34-12 at the 2023 World Cup in France.

Japan has recently rehired Eddie Jones, who in his previous stint as head coach steered the Brave Blossoms to a stunning win over South Africa at the 2015 World Cup before he took over as England manager.

Japan will host England at National Stadium on June 22.