Aymen Hussein scored two first-half headers as Iraq stunned Asian Cup favorites Japan 2-1 on Friday to reach the knockout rounds.

It was Japan's first Asian Cup group-stage defeat in 26 matches and the loss sets them on a potential collision course with South Korea in the last 16 in Qatar, assuming they still progress.

Iraq — ranked 63 in the world to Japan's 17 — endured a nervous finish after Liverpool's Wataru Endo pulled one back in the third of eight minutes of injury time.