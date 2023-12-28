The Los Angeles Dodgers introduced prized Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Wednesday hours after confirming they had inked him to a 12-year deal worth a reported $325 million.

Yamamoto's arrival comes two weeks after the Dodgers signed two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani — a free agent after winning a second American League Most Valuable Player award with the Los Angeles Angels — to a historic 10-year, $700 million deal.

Like Ohtani, Yamamoto said he picked the Dodgers because he wants to play for a winner.