Major League Baseball's competition committee voted Thursday to approve several rule tweaks aimed at improving the pace of play and another that widens the runner's path to first base.

The measures, to begin with the 2024 season, followed off-season discussions with umpires, managers and club general managers and came after new pitch clocks shortened game times for the 2023 campaign.

"These modifications will improve on last year's work by the competition committee, which was a resounding success with our fans and for the sport," said competition committee chairman John Stanton, chairman of the Seattle Mariners.