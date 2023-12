Manchester City outclassed Urawa Red Diamonds in a 3-0 victory in the King Abdullah Sports City stadium on Tuesday to set up a Club World Cup final showdown against Brazilian side Fluminense.

Manchester City, the European champions, were frustrated by a well-organized Urawa side during the opening half but took the lead with an own goal by Marius Hoibraten in stoppage time.

Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva netted in the second half as Manchester City booked a place in Friday's final.