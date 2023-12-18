Former Formula One world champion Jenson Button says his old teammate Lewis Hamilton needs "the right car" to return to the front of the grid next season with Red Bull favorites again to clean up in 2024.

For the second year running, Mercedes driver Hamilton failed to win a grand prix as Max Verstappen won 19 of the 22 races with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez taking two of the other three.

"Red Bull are going to be at the front again next year," Button said. "They had a strong car this year and they've been able to work on next year's car.