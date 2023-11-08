Beijing Winter Olympic silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama is looking to add a different dimension to his figure skating with the help of new coach Carolina Kostner.

The 20-year-old skater made a convincing return to the Grand Prix circuit over the weekend after missing the entire 2022-2023 season with an ankle injury, taking men's bronze at the Grand Prix de France.

Former European and world champion Kostner was by his side at Angers ICEPARC after joining his team earlier this year. The 2014 Sochi Olympic women's bronze medalist had been advising Kagiyama before he asked her to officially come on board.