The Orix Buffaloes will make ace pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto available to MLB teams via the posting system, the club announced shortly after its loss to the Hanshin Tigers in Game 7 of the Japan Series at Kyocera Dome Osaka on Sunday night.

The move was widely expected before the Buffaloes made it official.

Yamamoto is expected to be one of the top targets on the MLB free-agent market during the offseason.