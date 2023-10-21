Dan Serafini, a former Major League Baseball player and key pitcher on the Lotte Marines' 2005 Pacific League and Japan Series championship team, has been arrested on a murder charge in Nevada, U.S. media reported Friday.

Serafini, 49, also faces an attempted murder charge in connection with the 2021 incident in which his wife's father was fatally shot and his mother-in-law was wounded at their residence in California's Lake Tahoe area.

A woman with close ties to the victims was also arrested, California's Placer County Sheriff's Office said, according to the reports.

A left-handed pitcher, Serafini pitched in 104 MLB games for the Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies. However, he found his greatest success with the Marines.

He went 5-4 with Lotte in 2004, his first year in Japan, and was 11-4 with a 2.91 ERA in 2005, when the Marines won the Pacific League pennant. Serafini was the winning pitcher in the Marines' 2005 Japan Series-clinching Game 4 victory before achieving limited success with the Orix Buffaloes.