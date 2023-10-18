Kyle Schwarber continued his historic home run surge Tuesday night with a pair of solo homers to power the Philadelphia Phillies to a 10-0 win over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series.

The Phillies have collected 12 extra-base hits — six homers and six doubles — while taking a 2-0 series lead in the best-of-seven matchup. Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Phoenix.

Seventy-five of the 89 teams to take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven series have won the series. Since the wild card was implemented in 1995, only three teams — the 1996 Atlanta Braves in the World Series, the 2004 New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series and the 2020 Braves in the NLCS — have squandered a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven set.