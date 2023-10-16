Urawa Reds and Avispa Fukuoka advanced to the Levain Cup men's football final in Japan on Sunday.

The Reds turned a 1-0 first-leg deficit into a 2-1 aggregate victory over Yokohama F Marinos as Alexander Scholz twice scored from the penalty spot, in the 63rd minute and again in the 91st minute of their second leg at Saitama Stadium.

Avispa moved into the Cup final for the first time with a 2-0 aggregate win over Nagoya Grampus after the day's 1-0 second-leg victory thanks to Brazilian striker Wellington's fifth-minute goal at Toyota Stadium in Aichi Prefecture.

The final is scheduled for Nov. 4 at Tokyo's National Stadium.