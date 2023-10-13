Nick Castellanos smashed two solo home runs for the second consecutive game and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Thursday to advance in the MLB playoffs.

Castellanos became the first player in MLB history to hit multiple homers in consecutive playoff games, blasting one in the fourth inning and another in the sixth to help the Philles wrap up the best-of-five series 3-1.

"Incredible," Castellanos said. "These are moments I'm never going to forget."