  • Brazil midfielder Ary Borges celebrates her hat trick during the team's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup opener against Panama in Adelaide, Australia, on Monday. | REUTERS
  • AFP-Jiji

Adelaide, Australia – Ary Borges has come a long way in a short time, achieving a feat not even Pele or Ronaldinho could manage and winning high praise from Brazilian superstar teammate Marta in the process.

The 23-year-old burst on the scene as Brazil opened its Women’s World Cup campaign with a 4-0 thumping of Panama in Adelaide on Monday, scoring three goals and setting up the other.

It made her the first Brazilian, man or woman, to score a hat trick in their World Cup debut, according to governing body FIFA.

