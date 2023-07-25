Naoya Inoue dethroned WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton of the United States with an eighth-round technical knockout Tuesday in Tokyo.

Inoue took a giant step toward his goal of becoming the world's first boxer to sweep four championship belts in two weight divisions following last December's completion of the bantamweight sweep. Marlon Tapales of the Philippines currently has the WBA and IBF super bantamweight titles.

The referee stopped the bout when Inoue floored Fulton for the second time in the eighth round with a combination of punches.