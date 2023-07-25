  • Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (left) qualified for Chinese citizenship through his maternal grandmother, who was born in Jamaica to a Chinese father and Jamaican mother. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson will represent China at the FIBA World Cup, the player said on Monday after the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) announced the American had obtained Chinese citizenship through naturalization.

The 29-year-old forward from New York is the latest elite athlete to gain Chinese nationality through naturalization and the first basketball player to do so.

“(Anderson) obtained Chinese nationality this morning and met Yao Ming, chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association,” the CBA said in a post on its official Weibo account.

