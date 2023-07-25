San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish took his seventh loss after giving up an equal season-worst seven runs over 4⅓



innings in an 8-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

Darvish (7-7) allowed eight hits, including four home runs, two of them by Carlos Santana, leaving the mound with a 7-1 deficit at Petco Park.

The veteran right-hander walked three and struck out three in an 85-pitch outing.