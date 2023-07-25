  • Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish leaves the mound in the fifth inning after giving up seven runs to the Pirates in San Diego on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish leaves the mound in the fifth inning after giving up seven runs to the Pirates in San Diego on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Kyodo

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish took his seventh loss after giving up an equal season-worst seven runs over 4⅓

innings in an 8-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

Darvish (7-7) allowed eight hits, including four home runs, two of them by Carlos Santana, leaving the mound with a 7-1 deficit at Petco Park.

The veteran right-hander walked three and struck out three in an 85-pitch outing.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW