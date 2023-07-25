SAN DIEGO – San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish took his seventh loss after giving up an equal season-worst seven runs over 4⅓
innings in an 8-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.
Darvish (7-7) allowed eight hits, including four home runs, two of them by Carlos Santana, leaving the mound with a 7-1 deficit at Petco Park.
The veteran right-hander walked three and struck out three in an 85-pitch outing.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.