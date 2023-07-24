  • Brian Harman poses with the Claret Jug after winning the British Open in Hoylake, England, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
Hoylake, England – Brian Harman, an avid hunter back home in Georgia, simply refused to allow himself to fall prey to the world’s leading golfers as he showed nerves of steel to win the British Open on Sunday.

“So pleased with the way I hung in there the last couple days,” Harman told reporters. “Got off to a bad start both days and turned it around, so really happy with that.”

The 36-year-old American lifted the Claret Jug with a final score of 13-under 271 and won by six strokes after maintaining the five-shot lead he has protected since Friday.

