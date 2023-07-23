Kobe – Yuya Osako’s second-half brace salvaged Vissel Kobe a point as the J. League first-division leader drew 2-2 with Kawasaki Frontale at home on Saturday.
Japan’s former regular forward took his tally to a J1-leading 16 goals this term as Vissel, playing its game in hand, moved up to 44 points, one point clear of second-placed reigning champion Yokohama F. Marinos. Kawasaki is seventh on 32 points.
Yasuto Wakizaka powered home the 23rd-minute opener from close range after Vissel lost possession deep inside its own half, with Brazilian defender Matheus Thuler scuffing his clearance into the Kawasaki midfielder’s path.
