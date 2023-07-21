Japan defeated Slovenia in straight sets Thursday to reach the semifinals of the Nations League men’s volleyball tournament for the first time in the history of the event, previously called the World League.

In-form Japan won 26-24, 25-18 and 25-22, setting up Saturday’s semifinal against Poland, the host of the eight-team final who eliminated Brazil in the day’s other quarterfinal match. The inaugural World League was held in 1990.

Japan fought off a set point at 24-23 in the first, and its captain Yuki Ishikawa scored a match-high 27 points, closing out the contest with a kill.