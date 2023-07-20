Yukiko Inui won her second gold medal in artistic swimming at this year’s World Aquatics Championships by finishing first in the non-Olympic solo free routine on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old totaled 254.6062 points and has now won two golds at the worlds for the second straight year after winning Saturday’s non-Olympic solo technical routine at Marine Messe Fukuoka, repeating her double from last year in Budapest.

Host Japan has won four artistic swimming golds so far in Fukuoka.