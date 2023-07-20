Fukuoka – Yukiko Inui won her second gold medal in artistic swimming at this year’s World Aquatics Championships by finishing first in the non-Olympic solo free routine on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old totaled 254.6062 points and has now won two golds at the worlds for the second straight year after winning Saturday’s non-Olympic solo technical routine at Marine Messe Fukuoka, repeating her double from last year in Budapest.
Host Japan has won four artistic swimming golds so far in Fukuoka.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.