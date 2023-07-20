The Baltimore Orioles acquired right-hander Shintaro Fujinami from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for minor league left-hander Easton Lucas on Wednesday.
Fujinami, 29, is in his first major league season after playing for the Hanshin Tigers in NPB from 2013 to 2022.
In 34 appearances (seven starts) with the Athletics, Fujinami went 5-8 with an 8.57 ERA across 49⅓ innings. He most recently pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, surrendering a hit in one inning of scoreless relief.
