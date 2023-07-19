Two regions in France are considering submitting a joint bid to the International Olympic Committee to host the 2030 Winter Olympics, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur could enter the competition along with Sweden for the right to stage the 2030 Games. Sapporo was once seen as the favorite, but low public support within the country has prompted the city to consider a bid for 2034 or later.

The IOC said it is continuing discussions with Sweden for 2030, alongside Switzerland, which has not specified a preferred year to host the games.