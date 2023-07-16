Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 33rd home run as the Los Angeles Angels snapped their six-game losing streak with a wild 13-12, 10-inning victory over the Houston Astros on Saturday.

The two-way star led off a three-run bottom of the ninth with a solo shot over the center-field wall off closer Ryan Pressly. In the 10th, Trey Cabbage scored the game-winning run on a throwing error by shortstop Grae Kessinger, who tried to turn what would have been an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play.

A day after he took his fifth loss on the mound, Ohtani went 1-for-5 with an intentional walk and three strikeouts at Angel Stadium.